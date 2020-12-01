Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by 60.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.