Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $23.35

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $24.50. Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 3,942,015 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) news, insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 171,495 shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £34,299 ($44,811.86).

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) Company Profile (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

