Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given a $57.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been assigned a $57.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ MU opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

