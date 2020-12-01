Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.10.

MU stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. 785,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,304,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

