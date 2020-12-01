Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Shares of MU opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.10.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.