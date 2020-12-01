Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.10.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

