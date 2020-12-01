MicroStrategy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,038 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,404% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $1,377,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,850 shares of company stock worth $22,444,218. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $342.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,856.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $347.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

