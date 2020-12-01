Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Update

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 160,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MCEP opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.35). Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops oil & natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery. Its core areas of operation are located in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Mid-Con Energy Partners was founded by Charles R. Olmstead, S. Craig George & Jeffrey R.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.