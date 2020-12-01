Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Up to $38.10

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $39.65. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 403,963 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Get Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $370.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

In other Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) news, insider Philippa Couttie bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.