MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $698.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $718.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $653.16 and a 200-day moving average of $583.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.