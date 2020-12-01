MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 14,714 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

