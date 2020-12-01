MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 16,597 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

