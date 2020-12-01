MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 22,937 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

MO opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

