MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,496 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,506,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

