MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 56,272 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $503.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.