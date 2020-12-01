MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,580 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

