MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 241,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,932,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period.

Get TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

TTAC stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.