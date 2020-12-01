MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.