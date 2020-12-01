MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $698.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $718.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,082,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.