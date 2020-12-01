MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Eastern Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.1% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

