MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

