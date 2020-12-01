MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 349.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 588.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 384.4% in the third quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 380.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 155,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 360.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $567.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $538.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.13, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $607.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,474 shares of company stock valued at $62,472,795. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.78.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

