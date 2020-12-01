MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

