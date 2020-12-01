MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

QCOM stock opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $153.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

