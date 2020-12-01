MML Investors Services LLC Buys 21,235 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.08. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

