MML Investors Services LLC Buys 42,810 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.16.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

