MML Investors Services LLC Buys 5,572 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

