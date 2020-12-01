MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,240 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 101,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.