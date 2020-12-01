MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after acquiring an additional 266,873 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,743,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,397,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $265.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

