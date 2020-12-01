MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

