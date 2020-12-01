MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of COST opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.05 and its 200-day moving average is $339.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.