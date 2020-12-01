MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

CCI stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

