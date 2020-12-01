MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 201,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,061.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 164,187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $196.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

