MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $503.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.