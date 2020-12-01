MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,106,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $490.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

