MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

