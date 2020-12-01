MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 339,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

