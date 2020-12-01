MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,328,000 after purchasing an additional 349,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 194,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $140.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.82.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.