MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

