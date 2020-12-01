MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

