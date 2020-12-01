MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92.

