MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,053 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 157,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,685,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,053 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.