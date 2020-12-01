MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,053 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 157,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,685,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

