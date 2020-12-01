MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.21 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

