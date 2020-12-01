MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $296.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $301.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

