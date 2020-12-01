MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

DIA opened at $296.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average of $272.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

