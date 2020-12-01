MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 69.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

NYSE:ACN opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $250.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

