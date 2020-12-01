MML Investors Services LLC Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $335.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.38 and its 200-day moving average is $297.28.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

