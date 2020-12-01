MML Investors Services LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,485,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.