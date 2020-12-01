MML Investors Services LLC Has $33.94 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

