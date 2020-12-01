MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWB opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

